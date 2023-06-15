The Walking Dead: Dead City season 1 episode 2: The adjustment

As we prepare to see The Walking Dead: Dead City season 1 episode 2 on AMC next week, one thing may be at the center of the action: Evolution. For Maggie and Negan in particular, these are people who have grown accustomed to living their lives in a rather particular way. How do you adopt and/or change from that? This is something that they may have to figure out.

Moving into the next installment, both of them are going to have a chance to see some other characters in New York City and through that, hopefully learn more about how the city has evolved since the start of the outbreak. While there were occasional glimpses of Atlanta in the original show, this is such a specific cityscape and a place that once upon a time was densely populated. That could present a lot of danger here. Mostly because there is almost nowhere to hide.

If you do want to get a few other updates about what lies ahead here, go ahead and check out The Walking Dead: Dead City season 1 episode 2 synopsis below:

Maggie and Negan encounter native New Yorkers; Armstrong revisits a trauma; Ginny attempts to adapt to change.

By the end of the episode, our hope here mostly is just that we are fully invested in just about everyone! This may not be a one-season show, but the short run here could easily make it feel like a limited series. For the time being, we would say to prepare for that possibility. We know that for us personally, we just want to see how Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Lauren Cohan’s characters will be able to tolerate each other in the midst of a an absolutely tragic history.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

