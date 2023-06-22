Yellowstone season 5: Paramount exec on ending, Kevin Costner

As so many of you out there likely know at this point, Yellowstone season 5 is going to be the final one on the Paramount Network. We’re going to be waiting a while to see it due to the writers’ strike, and at this point, there is no guarantee that we will see the show back in 2023.

With this being said, we know that the strike is not the only reason for the delay, as scheduling has also been a factor. Remember that over the past several months, Kevin Costner has been working extensively on his multi-part Western epic Horizon, and has been shooting the second film in the saga as of late.

There is no denying that Yellowstone is a runaway hit in terms of financial success, and just on the basis alone you can argue that Paramount would have loved to keep it around forever. Unfortunately, that’s just not going to happen anymore. Speaking on this subject to The Hollywood Reporter, Paramount Media Networks head Chris McCarthy had the following say about the final season, and also Costner’s scheduling being a factor:

“We had a lead talent we adore, and [Costner’s] shooting four features back to back … This Yellowstone chapter is closing sooner than we all wanted, but we feel good with where it’s going to end.”

In the same piece, co-creator Taylor Sheridan notes that the end of the story will ultimately be somewhat similar to what has long been devised for John Dutton. However, obviously the timing of it is going to change a little bit. Personally, we wouldn’t be altogether shocked if we end up seeing something rather similar to what happened to Logan Roy on the final season of Succession — isn’t that a reasonable thing to expect at this point?

How are you feeling right now about Yellowstone season 5 being the end of the road here?

(Photo: Paramount Network.)

