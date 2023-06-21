And Just Like That season 2: John Corbett on Aidan, Carrie

As you prepare for tomorrow’s launch of And Just Like That season 2 over on Max, why not discuss Aidan’s return for a moment? At some point this season he will be back for a big arc, and that may allow sparks to fly between him and Carrie Bradshaw once more.

In the past, it is clear that the relationship did not work for a number of different reasons. In a way, there are almost so many that it’s hard to list them! Yet, time can change things, and we know that Sarah Jessica Parker’s character has gone through a lot since the last time she saw him. It is fair to suggest that things could be similar for him.

So is it possible that these two characters actually figure it out this time around? There is no guarantee of that at present, but the latest comments from John Corbett to the New York Times do absolutely suggest that we’re going to see his character sticking around for a while:

“Those fans that didn’t like Aidan — and I know exactly why they didn’t, he was wrong for her — there’s going to be no [expletive] help for those people [in season 2].”

Note how he says “was” here — is that a clue that he could be right for her now? You can make that argument, but we don’t think you can sit here and say that anything is 100% certain at the moment. The only thing that we do think is that there’s going to be a lot of uncertainty and self-exploration on the show moving forward. These are some of the things that this series does the best, so why would we imagine they’d want to move away from them now? Well, the simplest answer here is that they wouldn’t. We just hope that moving forward, any relationship does makes sense for both characters … and ends in a way that is less messy.

What do you think we will see of Aidan during And Just Like That season 2?

