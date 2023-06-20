And Just Like That season 2 spoilers: EP talks Kim Cattrall return

We know most of the collective And Just Like That fanbase was shocked with the news that Kim Cattrall would be making a cameo. Sure, Samantha Jones is only going to be around for a limited amount of time, but we never expected that! For years, our feeling was just that the character would be gone forever on-screen, especially since Cattrall herself had been so outspoken about having no interest in every playing this character again.

So what changed? Well, this is the funniest part, as we’re not sure even the show’s own producers have a good answer to that! Speaking per People Magazine, here is what executive producer Michael Patrick King had to say:

“I don’t know what happened, because we didn’t start the season thinking this … Some sort of universal magic shifted. I don’t know whether the fans manifested this. I don’t know what happened. Maybe something about the 25th anniversary brought a lot of energy forward, and all of a sudden Kim was like, ‘All right, I’ll make a stop by.’”

We’ve heard Sarah Jessica Parker call the return of Cattrall and other people from the past “nostalgic,” but we should note again that Samantha probably won’t be appearing alongside any other cast members. It’s best to keep your expectations pretty low on this so that you don’t find yourself altogether disappointed when the show actually premieres. There’s also no specific timing as to when the cameo will happen beyond “at some point this season.”

In general, the totality of And Just Like That season 2 is going to be about Carrie, Samantha, and Charlotte figuring out what they want for themselves at this point in their lives. One of the most notable people coming back at this point is John Corbett as Aidan, and there could still be other surprises…

