The Walking Dead: Dead City: Jeffrey Dean Morgan talks Annie

Are we going to learn what happened to Annie over the course of The Walking Dead: Dead City season 1? It feels like we will at some point, but we tend to think that Jeffrey Dean Morgan’s thoughts on the character and the story in general are pretty interesting in their own right.

After all, it turns out the actor was not altogether into the way that things ended for his character on the original Walking Dead show, and for some pretty darn understandable reasons.

Speaking in a new interview on Kelly Ripa’s Let’s Talk Off-Camera podcast (per Entertainment Weekly), the actor explained how the decision to marry Negan off to Annie never had a lot of context, and felt incongruous with the character we have seen over the years already:

“You know, I don’t know that he would’ve gotten married again, and they had Negan get married at the end of The Walking Dead … We never saw the story of how he met this person and why he would’ve married her, which always kind of bummed me out, because I think he was so in love with his wife, Lucille, and it had made such a production out of the whole Lucille of it all.

“… Having him show up with a wife without telling the story of why and how was always, like, a problem — an issue I had … But, you know, that’s what happens when you’re doing a show with 30 main characters. You’re not able to service each character as well as you may want to. And I think now with Dead City, we’ll get some answers.”

Of course, there are also questions on Dead City now about where Annie is. There was a significant time jump at the start of the series, and Morgan is now caring for a young girl named Ginny when he runs into Maggie again. For now, the priority seems to be tracking down Negan’s old associate The Croat, who has captured her son Hershel. As time progresses, though, we do feel like we’ll have some chances to learn a little bit more about other people within this world.

