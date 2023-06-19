The Walking Dead: Dead City season 1 episode 2: Maggie & trust

As we do get ourselves more prepared in order to see The Walking Dead: Dead City season 1 episode 2 in a matter of days, there are new things to wonder about.

Take, for starters, this: How much emotional vulnerability are we even going to see from Maggie at this point? Is there even a chance for her to really express herself? You can argue that this spin-off is going to have a more hardened version of Lauren Cohan’s character, but that may be an oversimplification of things in a lot of ways.

Instead, we the show moves forward here, what you are more likely to see here is a story all about Maggie not having a lot of people around her to trust. That, plus also the urgency in which she has to find her son Hershel, changes the dynamic of what you see this time around considerably.

In speaking on this subject even further to BuzzFeed, here is some of what Lauren Cohan had to say:

I think one defining difference with this show was the ways I sort of almost removed certain things about Maggie. Like, she does become vulnerable at points throughout the season, but there’s something that has to be tamped down and put on ice in approaching her this time around because it’s almost like things had to get more locked up.

We know already that Maggie can’t exactly open up to Negan. She doesn’t trust him or even like him, but understands (at least for the time being) that she needs him. That will have to be enough within the immediate future. Just being around him at this point is enough to re-open some old wounds, especially after some time away.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

