Silo season 1 episode 9: What is hard drive #18?

While Silo season 1 episode 9 produced a number of huge developments, we do think that there are some other interesting questions. Take, for starters, hard drive #18.

On paper, it feels reasonably clear what this drive is, as it contained a series of important documents and also the message from George to Juliette. It is within this that she learned the full truth about why he got to know her in the first place — but also that he loved her. The contents of this hard drive greatly set the stage for whatever could be coming up the rest of the way.

Now that we’ve said this, we recognize that there is also a greater meaning beyond this being hard drive #18 — doesn’t this mean that there are others out there? We certainly don’t think this number comes out of nowhere, since very few people would randomly assign such a number at random. We also have a hard time thinking that it could be the final one.

With all of this said, who else could have some of the remaining drives, and precisely what could they mean when it comes to the future of the Silo? We tend to think that these are also very valuable questions in their own right and should be thought about a little bit further. They could already be in possession of Bernard, or there could be someone else out there who knows a whole lot more than they are letting on. Gloria seemed to believe that she was the last of the Flamekeepers, but what if that wasn’t the case? We do love the idea of there being another person floating around out there, unbeknownst to just about everyone.

We may have some answers on one drive but at present, we very much have a hard time thinking that we know everything at the moment.

What do you think we could learn about the hard drive — or hard drives — through the rest of Silo season 1?

