Is The Blacklist new tonight on NBC, back with ‘Wormwood’ story?

Is The Blacklist new tonight on NBC? After what transpired on this past episode, plus the hiatus last week, it makes sense to want it back.

So, are you going to have a chance to see more of the James Spader drama shortly? Well, let’s just say that this is where we have the good news! You are going to have a chance to see the series back, and sooner rather than later. The next episode titled “Wormwood” is coming back in just a handful of hours, and this is an especially cool one given that it is directed by Diego Klattenhoff.

Want to learn a little bit about what’s coming, plus the installment that is coming the following week in “Room 417”? Well, go ahead and check out a couple of the attached synopses below…

Season 10 episode 18, “Wormwood” – 06/22/2023 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Thursday) : Red’s attempt to mediate a meeting between two rival families takes a deadly turn. When an elusive criminal is linked to the incident, the Task Force races against time to save Red and his associates. TV-14

Season 10 episode 19, “Room 417” -06/29/2023 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Thursday) : A cryptic tip from Red leads the Task Force to uncover a security breach within the US government. Congressman Hudson takes major steps to uncover the inner workings of the Task Force.

The most important question through the episode tonight is actually rather simple: What is going to happen to Raymond Reddington and the Task Force? We tend to think that for better or worse, we are going to see Arthur Hudson do whatever he can in order to get some answers on what they are up to and/or the legality of the whole operation. As for whether or not he’s going to do just that … well, let’s just say that this is the mystery for the time being.

What do you most want to see moving further into The Blacklist season 10, including on tonight’s episode?

