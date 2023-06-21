Silo season 1 episode 9: A larger look at Sims’ family?

As we start to prepare for Silo season 1 episode 9 at Apple TV+ later this week, do you want to get a broader look at what’s ahead?

Well, we know entering this episode (titled “The Getaway”) that the stakes are higher than ever for Juliette, as she needs to figure out what to do as Judicial and others presumably hunt her down. She could be more reliant on other people for either safe harbor or answers. Given that there are only two episodes remaining, we do tend to think that things are going to get even more crazy than ever before.

Now, one other thing that we can confirm here is on the front of one of the show’s central adversaries in Sims. You are going to learn more about him! Or, to be more specific, it seems as though you will see more of his family. That is hinted in some photos that are out there for this upcoming episode.

The importance of his at present is rather simple, mostly in that you can argue that this family is either the character’s biggest strength or greatest weakness. Is this what could make Common’s character a little bit vulnerable? It does create some other potential dynamics here, especially since he and Bernard are really the two who seem to be at the head of everything at the moment.

Could there be even more twists and turns beyond what we know? Well, let’s just say that we wouldn’t be altogether shocked if that turns out to be the case! We are talking here, after all, about a show that has managed to surprise us time and time again over the past several months. It’s one of the reasons why it is one of the best new projects out this year.

