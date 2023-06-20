Silo season 1 episode 9: What role will Lukas have?

As we prepare to check out Silo season 1 episode 9 on Apple TV+ a little bit later this week, should we have high hopes for Lukas? Or, should we have any real hopes at all here?

For those who don’t know the character by name, Lukas is the IT expert who Juliette has interacted a lot with in the cafeteria. He’s the one who has at least some knowledge of the stars, and also an innate curiosity about the world around him. Clearly, there are some feelings that he has for Rebecca Ferguson’s character.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more SILO videos!

With all of this being said, he also shared a certain reluctance to dive fully into what she was up to on this past episode as she desperately seeks out answers. Could this change? It might! If nothing else, we think that he may be one of the most important characters left on the show in the event that she wants a clearer path forward. Just think about it like this: Juliette does not have a ton of allies. (As a matter of fact, there’s not even a guarantee that she is even alive.) She might have Billings at this point, but can she count on him? The same goes for her father, in a lot of ways. We’re sure that Judicial is going to go down to Martha looking for information.

What we are trying to say here is rather simple: There are only a select number of people who could theoretically help Juliette at this point. One way or another, we tend to think that almost all of them are going to prove to be rather useful in the right situation. After all, everyone from Lukas to Billings has to realize the other sort of people who are out there … right?

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Silo now, including more on what lies ahead

What do you most want to see when it comes to Silo season 1 episode 9?

Go ahead and let us know right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to keep coming back for other updates in due time.

(Photo: Apple TV+.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







