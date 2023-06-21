Love Island USA season 5 premiere date revealed at Peacock

If you are excited to check out Love Island USA season 5 at Peacock, we’ve got more insight today all about it!

So where should we start off here? Well, the most natural place is by noting that on Thursday, July 18, the latest season will kick off on the aforementioned streaming service. It is also worth noting that for the first time since the first season (which aired on CBS), the reality show will be set internationally. The production is heading back to Fiji after season 2 was set in Las Vegas, season 3 in Hawaii, and season 4 in Santa Barbara.

You can watch the new trailer for the upcoming season over here and just from viewing that alone, it is fair to say that this show is not looking to totally reinvent itself here. Instead, it is looking to be an even racier, more dramatic version of the show that we’ve seen so far, with singles looking to find love while participating in various challenges. There will be drama, just as there will be new people turning up throughout the season to create temptation and/or new connections.

Will this be the season that really allows the US version of the format to catch fire? That remains to be seen, but the idea here remains to try and capture at least a sliver of the popularity the show has in the UK, where it is one of the biggest reality TV hits out there. Stateside, Love Island does still lag behind The Bachelor franchise and some of what Netflix has going in the dating space now, whether that be Love is Blind or Too Hot to Handle. At least at Peacock, there is a chance for the show to be a little bit more unfiltered, which is one of the issues that it had to deal with back when it was on CBS.

(Photo: Peacock.)

