High School Musical: The Musical: The Series to end with season 4

For those excited to get back into High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, we have some bittersweet news.

Today, Disney+ confirmed that the super-meta comedy / musical hybrid is going to return with the entirety of its fourth season on Wednesday, August 9. However, this is also going to be its final chapter. In a statement per TVLine, here is what showrunner Tim Federle had to say:

“After four years at East High, it’s time to graduate … This will be our final, endgame season. This show brought the most extraordinary cast — and crew, and collaborators — to my life. To the fans, who embraced our super-meta series: we ‘don’t not love you.’ We can’t wait to share this epic fourth act with you all.”

So what makes this particular chapter of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series all the more notable? Well, not only are the current crop of students going to be doing a production of High School Musical 3: Senior Year, but the show is going to feature a number of cast members, including Corbin Bleu, Monique Coleman, and others, coming to East High to shoot a fictional fourth installment of their movie franchise. (Personally, we do think that there could be some previously-unannounced cameos, but we will wait to see on some of that.)

Much like the original movies, which made stars out of Zac Efron, Vanessa Hudgens, and many more, the streaming series has also made a big-name star out of Olivia Rodrigo, who is now one of the biggest pop stars on the planet. She was written out of season 3, where she had a storyline that was largely separate from several other characters; it remains to be seen if she will make any appearance at all over the course of the final season.

For those wondering about the episode count, there are eight more installments ahead — plenty of time to say goodbye.

What do you think about High School Musical: The Musical: The Series ending with season 4?

Be sure to let us know right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back for some other updates that you will not want to miss.

(Photo: Disney+.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







