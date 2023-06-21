Class of ’09 season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at Hulu?

Following the huge season 1 finale at Hulu today, is there any chance at a Class of ’09 season 2 renewal? Or, should we go ahead and anticipate this being the end of the line?

As you would imagine in this sort of situation, there are a handful of important things that are well-worth talking through here … but we should start by noting that we are, seemingly, at the end of the road here. From the very start, this project starring Kate Mara was envisioned to be an eight-episode limited series, which is something that Hulu has been more than fine to do. They recognize that sometimes stories are better off with a defined beginning, middle, and end, so we’re not altogether surprised that they would be okay with tying things up here.

Now, with all of this being said, could they eventually change their minds? Well, this is the thing: Limited series are only limited until they aren’t. That may sound like a ridiculous statement, but it’s true. Just look at Big Little Lies. Heck, take a look at another Hulu series in Nine Perfect Strangers, which was recently renewed. There is always a chance that the powers-that-be decide there is a way to continue the story.

Or, at the very least, there is a chance that we get some sort of spin-off. The important thing to remember here is that this is a subject matter and a genre that is enormously popular, and we can see about three or four different reasons why the streamer would want to order more.

At the end of the day…

It really does come almost entirely down to performance here, and that is one of those things that is really hard to determine from the outside looking in. It can be so hard to determine what is successful, or even what could be defined as successful. A lot of it is the relationship between total viewership and cost.

Do you want to see a Class of ’09 season 2 renewal? How about some sort of spin-off?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates.

(Photo: Hulu.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







