Mayans MC season 5 episode 6: Did EZ kill Happy Lowman?

We knew entering Mayans MC season 5 episode 6 that there was going to be something seismic that transpired. However, it was hard to foresee things going quite this way for EZ and Angel Reyes.

For a good portion of the first fifteen minutes, it really did seem like JD Pardo’s character was taking his brother on a journey that would lead to his death. Heck, we think that EZ probably wanted his brother to think that. Despite all that has happened, though (plus the fact that the two are clearly on different emotional paths), he does still care for him. They are still blood. We never thought that EZ would actually murder him, but he had a different idea.

On the anniversary of their mother’s death, EZ took Angel out to kill Happy. When Angel hesitated to pull the trigger and Happy lashed out, EZ put him down. They were able to get EZ’s brand of justice for what happened so many years ago, and something that defined much of their lives and set a chain of events in motion.

What we take from this death is multifold. We do think EZ wanted his brother to be involved on some level, mostly as a way of dragging him back further into this world and his life. However, he also wanted revenge on someone who he feels took his whole life away. He has embraced his stance on the Mayans because with his life experience, he thinks that the only way out is through. He has a no-mercy approach because he’s never had any mercy shown to him. This is a loose end he didn’t want to remain out there.

Now, this is an experience that will haunt the two of them, and in the aftermath of it, we also saw a rare moment between EZ and his father. What this means, and what it will turn into, remains to be seen … but absolutely we are curious.

