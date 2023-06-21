Stranger Things 5 spoilers: Maya Hawke on Robin’s future

As so many people out there know at this point, we are going to be waiting a long time to see Stranger Things 5 premiere. The earliest we anticipate it streaming is in 2025, and there is a lot of flexibility as to when in the year that could be. The writers’ strike is a big factor here, as the Duffer Brothers have already indicated that the cast and crew are not going to be back at work until things are taken care of behind the scenes with the WGA.

With this in mind, we may as well shift our attention for a moment to what the cast are saying / teasing along the way. That includes Maya Hawke, who has made a few interesting comments at this point about Robin Buckley’s love life and what she wants to see.

Speaking in a new interview with Yahoo! Entertainment, here is what she had to say about spending time with her character’s love interest Vickie, but also wanting to still have some scenes with Steve at the same exact time:

“It’s both a great thing, and I also love characters where their love life is not the center of their existence … That friendship with Steve is so special. And friendships have been carrying me through my life. I think they’re really important and they deserve their airtime.”

Is there a chance that we could still have both? We know that for us personally, we wouldn’t rule that out. Why in the world would we? We tend to think that there is potential for a lot of great things moving forward through the final season. It is true that there may not be a lot of episodes left, but there may still be some room to do some rather cool stuff. The same thing can be said for Eleven, pictured above.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Stranger Things, including Linda Hamilton joining the show

What do you want to see from start to finish over the course of Stranger Things 5?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for other updates as time progresses.

(Photo: Netflix.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







