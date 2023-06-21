America’s Got Talent: Freedom Singers perform ‘Under the Bridge’

As we entered tonight’s America’s Got Talent, we expected some fantastic acts — and we got one of them with the Freedom Singers. They are a group of people from Skid Row who are trying to find a way to inspire other people and make the world better. They’ve gone through a lot, and that is the sort of thing that makes you want to root for them right away.

So what did the group choose to perform? Well, an absolutely stellar version of “Under the Bridge” by the Red Hot Chili Peppers — a group as iconic to Los Angeles as any out there that you are going to see. We thought that they would be good, but we didn’t expect that they would be on this level. They would be fantastic even if we knew nothing about their backstory. Yet, knowing that gives you so much more appreciation for what they do. There is a lot of character in their voices, and you can tell how much it means to them. They also really love each other and that was clear once they were done.

After this, it’s hard to imagine them going anywhere but to the live shows. You could argue that they were worthy of a Golden Buzzer but honestly, they don’t need it. They are going to be just fine.

What’s also important is that with smaller choirs sometimes, you can see people get a little bit lost or defined by a lot of cliches. That didn’t happen here.

The big test moving forward

It’s about choosing the right song! “Under the Bridge” worked because we’ve never heard an exact rendition of it like this before. Also, we don’t think the tune has been overdone on shows like this.

