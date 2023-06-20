The Last of Us: A turning point before season 2

As many of you know at the moment, we are in the midst of a rather long break between The Last of Us season 1 and season 2. Filming for the HBO epic may not kick off again until late this year, and that is up in the air now, as well, due to the writers’ strike.

So what can we say right now in terms of the story ahead? Well, let’s just say that when you see Ellie again, the character will have been greatly informed and changed following the events of season 1 … in particular when it comes to something that happened with David in episode 8.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more THE LAST OF US videos!

Speaking in a new Emmy roundtable video per Spectrum News 1, Bella Ramsey notes that the decision to kill David shows the darkness within the character, and something that is going to hold true to her as we move forward:

“That moment is so pivotal, because there’s a line David says to her when she’s in the cage: ‘you have a violent heart.’ She resists that instantly, because she knows, deep down, that she does. And then this moment at the end of the episode, you see that violence. She does have a violent heart. David was right.”

There is a good chance that Ramsey could get an Emmy nomination for playing Ellie, which would be a bold step forward for their career and also something that lifts the profile of the show. Both are very much good things, no?

If you want to reflect a little bit more on the fantastic design of The Last of Us season 1, we have a way to help with that now also! Just be sure to check out Variety, which has a fantastic new video featuring production designer John Paino as he gets into turning the video-game world into something that works really well on the small screen.

Related – Get some more teases now on The Last of Us moving into season 2

What do you think Ellie’s story is going to look like moving into The Last of Us season 2?

Go ahead and share now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

(Photo: HBO.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







