Magnum PI season 5: See some of the cast Emmy submissions!

While we wait for more news on Magnum PI season 5, why not discuss more in the way of Emmy submissions now? After all, there is a lot to get into within this piece.

First and foremost, remember that what we are talking about here are submissions for nomination-round voting. The actual nominations will be revealed on July 12, so we do have a little ways to go before we learn about those.

For now, let’s make it clear some of what we’re looking at here! Magnum PI has been submitted for Outstanding Drama Series and on the performer side, Jay Hernandez is submitted as Actor in a Drama Series. Meanwhile, Stephen Hill and Tim Kang are both up for Supporting Actor and Amy Hill is up for Supporting Actress. Meanwhile, Judith Scott is up for Guest Actress as TC’s mother Verna.

What goes into these submissions? There are a lot of different factors that go into it, so it’s no slight against Perdita Weeks or Zachary Knighton that they are absent here. Realistically, there is probably an awareness on all fronts that Magnum PI and most of the cast are darkhorse contenders. Despite every person on this list giving great performances, network TV has become overlooked more and more in each passing year in favor of the buzzy cable and streaming shows. Emmy nominations are of course a great source of publicity for any show, but there also isn’t that much of a public Emmy campaign going on here. Then again, we’re not sure that there really is for any NBC show right now — the last one they had that really had a head full of steam was This Is Us, and that’s been over for a while.

No matter what happens with the show and the Emmys, it’s nice to see some names at least on the ballot! It’s a fun thing to discuss while we wait for more news on season 5, plus whether or not the show gets renewed for a season 6. We’re crossing our fingers on the latter!

