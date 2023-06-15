Magnum PI season 5 episode 11: Will NBC consider a change?

Is there a chance that we could see news before long on the subject of a Magnum PI season 5 episode 11 return date? Let’s just say this at the moment: There is a reason to think that this is possible, and it is tied mostly to the still-shifting sands as the writers’ strike continues.

Last month, NBC released a tentative fall schedule that was optimistic that there would be a resolution in the relatively near future. However, it’s pretty clear at this point that they aren’t going to have new episodes of some scripted shows (take anything executive-produced by Dick Wolf) in their typical late September / early October start.

For those who are unaware, CBS used a similar tactic with their initial fall-schedule reveal in May, but have since come out and said that they are revising things in light of the strike continuing. That will mean different shows and some scripted staples being on hold. Could NBC do the same — or, to be specific, will they move Magnum PI season 5 episode 11 (and beyond) into the fall?

At this point, there is a reasonable case to be made for this, unless they are just content with running repeats of One Chicago and the Law & Order franchise in the fall. Some other shows like La Brea and Quantum Leap actually banked episodes far in advance in the event of a strike, so they will be okay for a little while.

We can’t say anything definite yet, but at this point, we wouldn’t be surprised if NBC pushes the Jay Hernandez series forward to September or so. That would allow them the chance to air all of season 5 before the end of 2023, and it would also open up a spot for season 6 early next year. Season 6 is not confirmed at present, but we tend to think we will hear more news on that before the next of the month — if not a renewal, at least evidence there are serious talks underway.

Amidst all of this, let’s hope a deal gets done for the writers where they are paid what they so richly deserve.

