Magnum PI season 6 renewal hopes: The key components for NBC

As NBC works to determine whether or not to renew Magnum PI for a season 6, are there any particular factors that they are examining more than others?

As many of you who are longtime readers are probably aware at this point, renewing a show is a pretty complicated equation, one that features a number of different variables and metrics. Sure, ratings matter … but so do a lot of other things. Let’s get into that for a few moments here, shall we?

Live Ratings – This is still the most important variable, even if some of the ways that these are tabulated via Nielsen are a little bit archaic. (Take, for example, the idea that viewers in the 18-49 range are the most important.) We can at least say that the ratings for the first half of Magnum PI season 5 are solid; they didn’t shatter records and are down versus the CBS run, but expectations were very different at a new home and in a new timeslot. The show improved significantly how NBC was faring in that spot over the past few years.

DVR, repeats, and streaming – These numbers can be a little bit harder to gauge, but the fact that NBC keeps airing repeats is a sign of optimism. Cleary, they want to grow this show and are trying to do whatever they can in order to make that happen.

As for streaming, we know that Peacock has the rights to season 5 … and it’d be nice if NBC and CBS could come to an agreement that allowed the first four seasons to stream on the platform.

Budget – Yes, this is the least exciting factor in a renewal, but it matters — and unfortunately, financial information is not often public. Is NBC generating a profit from this show? We’re hopeful they are just because it’s a manageable main cast and a lot of the locations are already pretty set.

Real estate – You need to have a spot to air the show, right? The thing that Magnum PI has working for it right now is that a season 6 could be a safety valve for them in the event that they need some programming many months or even a year down the road. It has a core audience and has already shown it can generate numbers without a lead-in.

Our conclusion, at least for now

We remain hopeful that a season 6 is going to happen. However, we’re also not going to offer any guarantees. We’ve been around this industry for long enough to know what it’s like to be let down.

