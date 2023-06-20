Only Murders in the Building season 4: Will it happen at Hulu?

We recognize that we have yet to see the rest of Only Murders in the Building season 3 at Hulu, but are we building towards a season 4? Is it wrong to hope for a renewal already?

At the time of this writing, nothing has been made official regarding a renewal and yet, at the same time, no one has said that season 3 is the final one. We know that this new season could come with a fresh coat of paint thanks to a one-year time jump, and the potential is here for so much more after the fact … right?

Well, we do tend to think that there is going to be more clarity on this when we get a little bit closer to the premiere. Do we think that this show is going to be on the air forever? Hardly. Remember that Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez may want to do other things eventually, and this show does take a good bit of time to make. Luckily, it doesn’t seem like any of them are ready to move on right now.

Realistically, we’re also aware of the fact that there may only be realistically so many stories that you could tell with this particular group of characters or the Arconia. We’re sure that everyone does actively think about this sort of stuff, especially since a lot of cable / streaming shows do not tend to last more than four or five years.

Let’s just cross our fingers for now and hope for the best, shall we? Also, let’s just hope for the fact that we’re going to get a season 3 that lives up to all of the expectations that we currently have.

