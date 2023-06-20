The Walking Dead: Dead City season 1: Where is Annie?

As we prepare to dive further into The Walking Dead: Dead City season 1, why not talk further about Annie? What is going on with her?

We know that at the end of the original series finale for the show, Jeffrey Dean Morgan’s character was not only with Annie, but she was pregnant! This meant that he was being sent off on this clearly different path … and then everything changed.

We learned from the pilot that at some point over the time jump between this show and the original series, everything changed. Annie was not with Negan when he met Ginny, and he hasn’t been so keen to speak about her just yet.

Now that we have said that, we do have a hard time thinking that this is never going to come up the rest of the way. If we had to make some sort of big, not-so-bold prediction here, it is that we’re going to end up hearing a little bit more about Annie’s whereabouts before The Walking Dead: Dead City comes to a close, at least for season 1. She could be dead, or she and the kid could just be off somewhere else. Negan has enough of a checkered past that even after his attempts to redeem himself, we don’t think we can guarantee a singular path for the character. Someone could have hunted him down for revenge and she got caught in the crosshairs. After all, a big part of season 1’s central story is about his past!

Let’s cross our fingers now and hope that we get something resembling answers at some point … we certainly know that another question or two will inevitably come out. It has to, right?

What do you think happened to Annie on The Walking Dead: Dead City season 1?

