FROM season 2 finale: Will season 3 renewal come beforehand?

As so many of you most likely know at this point, the FROM season 2 finale is set to arrive on MGM+ at some point this weekend.

Are we excited for it? Absolutely, but we are also still in a spot where we are thinking about the future here. Let’s be honest for a moment here — there is no official renewal for a season 3 and yet, we’re confident. To be specific, we are more than a little bit confident.

Ultimately, there have been rumors for a while that a season 3 is happening so from that vantage point, you probably don’t have all that much to worry about. Instead, we would just sit back, relax, and ponder over just when we’re going to have a chance to actually see the series back. Also, what’s going to happen in the season 2 finale since this is the sort of show that is almost certain to give you some sort of absolutely bonkers cliffhanger at the very end of it.

What we really hope between season 2 and season 3

Isn’t there a chance that this show could blow up to yet another level? We certainly hope so! Stephen King and many others have done their best to spread the word, and we think one of the only things holding it back at the moment is simply that a lot of people don’t even know that it exists as of yet. MGM+ is still gaining traction, but thanks in part to the cast, spooky themes, and great writing, there is potential for so much more here moving forward.

