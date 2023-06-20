NCIS: Hawaii season 3 premiere date: Our hopes for summer

Now that we are almost to the arrival of summer, what does that mean when it comes to news on NCIS: Hawaii season 3 premiere? Are we going to be getting some news on the relatively near future?

Well, first and foremost, we should start here by saying that the crime drama does not have a confirmed premiere date at the moment — we know that it was originally on the fall schedule, but a lot has certainly changed since that time. Take, for starters, the fact that the writers’ strike is still ongoing. The initial fall schedule by CBS was clearly released in the hopes that there would be some sort of news over the course of the past few months and that didn’t happen.

(This is a reminder — CBS and the other networks / streaming services could end this at any time by paying the writers. Is it really all that hard of a phenomenon? We don’t exactly think so.)

Now as we start to look towards what we think we’ll learn this summer, CBS is probably going to release some sort of updated schedule soon and in doing so, we will have a better sense of when the show could be back on the air. More than likely, it will suggest either late October / November or some point after that. We probably won’t be getting a specific premiere date anytime soon, unless the strike ends over the next few weeks.

Could we be waiting until January to see the show back?

That is a possibility, even if it is clearly not a possibility that we want to either see or entertain! We’ll just see where some things go over the course of the next few months, shall we?

Related – Be sure to get some more news on NCIS: Hawaii right now, including more on Lucy and Whistler

What do you most want to see moving into the NCIS: Hawaii season 3 premiere?

Is there any specific hope that you have for the story? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, come back for some other updates.

(Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







