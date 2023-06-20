Gotham Knights season 1 episode 13 spoilers: The series finale

Next week on The CW, we are going to have a chance to see Gotham Knights season 1 episode 13 — the emotional, epic series finale.

For those who did not hear the news previously, this series has already been canceled at the network and unfortunately, efforts to find another home have not worked out. This means that “Night of the Owls” is going to be the end of the story, pending some last-second miracle. We tend to think there could be closure to some storylines, but also a few others that are left somewhat open-ended. Take, for example, what happens with Harvey Dent — we don’t imagine we’re going to get that full villain arc so many wanted.

Want some more insight? Then be sure to check out the Gotham Knights season 1 episode 13 synopsis below:

UNLEASHING THE DARK SIDE – Faced with their most dangerous rescue yet, the Gotham Knights realize that trusting each other may be the only way to save themselves and the city of Gotham. Meanwhile, Harvey (Misha Collins) is faced with an impossible decision that could have devastating consequences. Oscar Morgan, Olivia Rose Keegan, Navia Robinson, Fallon Smythe, Tyler DiChiara, Anna Lore and Rahart Adams also star. Jeffrey Hunt directed the episode written by Chad Fiveash & James Stoteraux (#113). Original airdate 6/20/2023. Every episode of GOTHAM KNIGHTS will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.

We hope that there are a lot of people out there still excited to watch the end of this show, even with the cancellation news in mind. We understand that some out there may be frustrated with the lack of closure, but the show’s also brought a lot of entertainment over time! We still would love for there to be a good bit of payoff here.

Related – What does Misha Collins have to say about the end of Gotham Knights?

What do you most want to see moving into Gotham Knights season 1 episode 13?

Do you think we are going to get closure for all of these stories? Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for some other updates.

(Photo: The CW.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







