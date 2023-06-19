Gotham Knights season 1: Misha Collins on CW cancellation

There is no denying that this past week has been a particularly rough one for Gotham Knights and its fans. Not only was the show canceled at The CW, but it has been unable to find a new home somewhere else.

It goes without saying, but it’s rough anytime that a show goes the way of the dodo, especially one that barely had much of a chance in the first place. Much of the end of this show can be tied to a handful of different factors, but it premiered late in the season without a ton of promotion. Also, let’s not forget that The CW is in the middle of radically transforming who they are as a network. That means fewer superhero properties; Superman & Lois is the only show in this genre coming back for them, and it was forced into some pretty radical budget cuts.

Misha Collins is the most notable Gotham Knights cast member, and he also played the most iconic character of the bunch in Harvey Dent. Even though he has a long history on the network thanks to Supernatural, that wasn’t enough for the new regime to keep him around. In a post on Twitter, the actor responded to the end of the show, plus also the fact that it won’t be continuing elsewhere.

“Just got back on the grid after unplugging for a week to hear the news that [Gotham Knights] was canceled by [The CW] and won’t be able to find a new home … I’m incredibly bummed, and selfishly disappointed to not be able to fully explore my ‘villain arc,’ but I’m proud of the show we made and so grateful to have been able to work with such a smart, caring, good group of people.

“… I’m especially proud that our story about fighting the good fight also gave us opportunities to tell diverse and inclusive stories. We need more of that on screen, and while this story may not be going forward, I really believe it helped open that door a little wider for more characters from all backgrounds to shine. Thank you, [Bat Brats], for your full-throated support. The show may be ending, but I know this community will keep the light shining against the darkness in the real world. Onward!”

How many episodes are left?

Two, with the first one airing on Tuesday night. The finale is going to come your way on June 27.

