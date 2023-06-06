Gotham Knights season 1 episode 12 return date: Last before finale

As we get prepared to see Gotham Knights season 1 episode 12 on The CW, know that there is a lot to look forward to! So where should we start?

First and foremost, we suppose that it would be prudent to get the bad news out of the way here … given that there is no real reason to keep you waiting. Next week, there will be no installment of the comic-book show on the air. This is the final hiatus before the finale, and we are thrilled that it will be a short one. “City of Owls” is coming on June 20, and we tend to think that the title itself is a good bit of evidence as to what’s going to be coming up.

Do you want to get a few more details? Then we suggest that you check out the full Gotham Knights season 1 episode 12 synopsis:

INTO THE LION’S DEN – The team springs into action after uncovering the existence of evidence that could clear their names. Harvey (Misha Collins) follows a lead that could help him finally piece together what happened the night Bruce Wayne was murdered. After reuniting with her mother, Duela (Olivia Rose Keegan) begins to have second thoughts. Oscar Morgan, Navia Robinson, Fallon Smythe, Tyler DiChiara, Anna Lore and Rahart Adams also star. Ben Hernandez Bray directed the episode written by Brooke Pohl & Amy Do Thurlow (#112). Original airdate 6/20/2023. Every episode of GOTHAM KNIGHTS will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.

Will episode 12 be linked to the finale?

Well, we tend to think that this is almost a foregone conclusion. From here on out we tend to think that almost every event possible is going to be connected, and it would be rather shocking if that wasn’t the case. The goal from the writers at the end of the day here needs to be capping off this story with the biggest bang possible.

What do you most want to see when it comes to Gotham Knights season 1 episode 12 on The CW?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates in due time.

(Photo: The CW.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







