Magnum PI season 5 part 2: A new character tease

As so many of you know at this point, we are excited to get as many Magnum PI season 5 part 2 teases as possible, especially during this long wait.

After all, remember this for a moment — there really isn’t a lot of news out there for what lies ahead! NBC has yet to release a teaser; heck, we don’t even have a premiere date as of yet! Our hope right now remains that at the latest, we’ll see the Jay Hernandez show back in winter 2024 … but there is a chance it comes back earlier than expected this fall. The network, at least for now, has yet to announce a lot more in the wake of the writers’ strike, which has now gone on for 45 days.

Regardless of when Magnum PI returns, we know that there are a handful of things that we can say, with confidence, that we are going to have a chance to see. Take, for starters, Magnum and Higgins deepening their relationship. Meanwhile, TC is going to work to recover after his life-threatening injuries at the end of season 5 episode 10. Meanwhile, we tend to think that some characters from the past are going to return.

But what about the younger generations of characters within this world? Well, in a post on Twitter the official writers’ room indicated that you are going to see Cade interacting with Dennis Katsumoto on at least one upcoming episode. One of the big ideas moving forward into the remaining season 5 episodes is giving us some interesting character pairings. For example, Mahina is going to have some scenes potentially with a character other than TC.

The idea of a show like Magnum PI is rather simple: Give audiences what they want, but also then twist it in some new and very exciting ways.

