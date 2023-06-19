Squid Game season 2 premiere date expectations after reveal

This past weekend at Tudum, we actually had the most significant Squid Game season 2 update we have seen in some time. After all, we now know some of the new cast members set to take part!

Odds are, there are going to be some more people who we are going to have a chance to meet over the course of the next several months, and there was no real for the folks at Netflix to give all of the good stuff at once. Beyond just any particular cast member, though, we’re sure that there is one big question people desperately want answers to — when is the show actually going to come back? Well, we know that a lot of people would love more answers on that…

Here is the big thing that we can say for the time being — at the time of this writing, nothing has seemingly changed when it comes to a Squid Game season 2 premiere date. It still seems like we’re going to see the show back in 2024, though admittedly this is a really large window of time. This is the sort of thing that does give the powers-that-be plenty of flexibility, and that is a good thing for a number of different reasons. Not only does this show take a long time to film, but even after, it is going to take a long time to put together in post-production.

We’re sure that the streamer would love new episodes out there as soon as possible, especially when you consider the fact that it shattered records with its first season. However, we tend to think that Netflix is smart enough to know that good things come to those who wait, and they would be absolutely foolish to force this show out there sooner than they really need to. We tend to think that for now, the most likely scenario is that they will announce a return date around this time next year.

As for the story ahead, Gi-hun will be front and center again and beyond that, there will be new games. Almost everything else is a mystery.

