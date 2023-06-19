Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 3 premiere date: A plan?

Does Starz have a plan now when it comes to a Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 3 premiere date? There is at least some evidence to look over as we get closer and closer to whatever it is that the network wants to do here.

First and foremost, let’s remind you here that the second season of Power Book IV: Force is coming in September, so we can bank on the fact that the prequel is going to come at some point after that. There is a history here of the network not wanting to air multiple parts of this franchise at the same time and with that in mind, the earliest that we could get Raising Kanan back in November. Could we get it over the holiday season? It’s possible; or, they could air the first half, give us a hiatus, and then air the second half in the new year.

As exciting as the aforementioned prospect would be, we are admittedly preparing ourselves already for a different possibility here, one where Power Book III: Raising Kanan just returns at some point early next year. We’re saying that mostly because Starz shows seem to be taking far longer to air than any of us would expect.

The thing that makes waiting for this show so hard is just where season 2 left off. We know that there’s potential for a lot of drama and some big-time crazy stuff moving forward. Take, for example, diving even further into the relationship between Unique and Raq. Meanwhile, we also wonder if we’re getting close to meeting Breeze. We know that this is one of the most influential people in the entire mythology of this world.

We know good things come to those who wait … but that doesn’t make it easy to be patient here.

