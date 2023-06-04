Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 3 premiere date: June talk!

What is there to look forward to when it comes to Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 3? Quite a lot! However, there is an uncertain timeline that is well-worth thinking about at present.

First and foremost, we should note that another season of the MeKai Curtis – Patina Miller series is in fact coming, even if the wait to get it feels pretty darn excruciating at the moment. Filming seems to be done on the new batch of episodes, but there is an editing process that has to be done. Even on the other side of that, there are other questions to think about. Take, for example, when Starz will actually want to air it. This is a network that is still catching up with a lot of the stuff that has already been filmed for them, and doing that is not necessarily an easy thing to do when you have limited timeslots.

What we are trying to say here, at least for now, is pretty simple: You aren’t going to find out too much information on the show in the immediate future. You probably will not learn a premiere date over the course of the next month, and nor are you going to get a lot of details about what is next. The next show in the franchise to debut is Power Book IV: Force season 2, and that could prove to be the focus over the next couple of months.

As for when you could actually end up seeing Raising Kanan back, the best estimate that we can offer at present is either the end of this year or at some point in early 2024.

When to expect an official announcement

More than likely, Starz will share something while Force is on the air. After all, they did the same thing for the Joseph Sikora series during this past season of Power Book II: Ghost.

