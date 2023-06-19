And Just Like That season 2: Sarah Jessica Parker on Kim Cattrall

Entering the premiere of And Just Like That season 2 over on Max later this week, there is one thing that is the center of conversation. So what is it? Well, that’s pretty darn simple: The return of one Samantha Jones to this world.

We don’t think that we have to say that she is an extremely popular character. Also, she’s someone we never expected to see back on the series at all. Just on the basis of this alone, we really should consider it a thrill that we are really able to even see this character back in the first place. We’re excited for it beyond a doubt, but at the same time we’re aware that this is just a tiny cameo. It’s the sort of thing that probably won’t create anywhere near as many fireworks as people may be building up in their heads. There is zero evidence in here that she’s even going to appear alongside another character.

In speaking on this subject further to TV Insider, the only thing that star / executive producer Sarah Jessica Parker would do is speak in extremely vague terms:

“We’ve been really thoughtful about the ways in which we’ve, you know, approached characters that hadn’t been around, the ways we have invited actors back, and it’s been, you know, really fun and exciting and certainly nostalgic, but I think more than that, it’s been a lot of joy.”

We do think that Parker will well-aware of how badly people over the years have wanted to see Kim Cattrall back in some capacity, but she is probably hesitant to say too much more. Why? Well, there are a couple of different reasons. Take, for starters, the fact that she doesn’t want to spoil anything. Also, this is one of those situations where the hype could skew expectations.

Related – Get more teases on And Just Like That season 2 courtesy of Cynthia Nixon

What do you most want to see as we move into And Just Like That season 2 over at Max?

Go ahead and let us know in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for all sorts of other updates.

(Photo: Max.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







