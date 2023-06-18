Yellowstone season 5 episode 9 trailer: Will it come during 1883?

The desire for Yellowstone season 5 episode 9 at this point has to be 100% palpable. Once upon a time, the show was meant to be back now! However, that hasn’t happened and there are understandably people wondering why.

So what is really going on here? That’s a complicated question but in the end, the answer is multifold. There have been stories aplenty about scheduling challenges for the cast and now, the writers’ strike is keeping everything from getting underway again. There is no clear timetable for when the strike will be over and because of that, not a single bit of footage has been shot yet for the remaining six episodes of what is now the finale season.

We know that tonight, Paramount Network is re-airing 1883 as a way to keep people talking about the franchise during the long break. We’d love to say that this could be accompanied by a new Yellowstone teaser at some point but in the end, that’s doubtful. How can you tease something when you have nothing to show? We don’t thinking that the network is going to know when the series could theoretically be back during the next couple of months — and even if they have an idea once the strike is over, they may not want to announce early.

After all, remember this: They probably don’t want a repeat of early this year, when they announced a summer return window that they are now unable to fulfill.

What will a teaser or a trailer eventually contain?

We’re sure that there will be chaos aplenty. After all, remember that Beth and Jamie Dutton are now at war, and there are other people who could be caught in the crosshairs. Given that we are approaching the end of the series we’re prepared for John to die … is there any other way that this story could conclude?

What do you most want to see within a Yellowstone season 5 episode 9 trailer?

(Photo: Paramount Network.)

