1923 season 2 trailer: Will it debut during 1883 broadcast?

There may be a reason why a lot of people are thinking more about 1923 season 2 tonight. What is it? Well, go ahead and look towards Paramount Network. They are airing the first season of 1883 tonight, which is a way to likely help them bridge the gap between the first and second part of Yellowstone season 5.

(Hey, just remember for a moment that the Kevin Costner series was originally going to return this summer — due to the writers’ strike, that is very much not happening anymore.)

Now, one of the things that a lot of people could be looking for in regards to 1923 is some sort of new trailer, or at least a short teaser setting the stage for what lies ahead. Is this something to anticipate soon? It’s a fun thing to think about beyond a doubt but unfortunately, it’s not going to happen.

After all, you need some sort of footage in order to get 1923 on the air and at the time, there is nothing to share! The writers’ strike is ongoing and we’ve yet to see anything that makes us hopeful that we are going to see that coming to a close soon. There are reports out there (see the link below) that production has already been delayed. We’re not sure that there will be any footage of this show out there until at least late summer or early fall, and that may even be a generous estimate.

At least we can say this with some measure of confidence: Season 2 of the Harrison Ford series is going to be very much worth the wait. Just think for a moment about what we’re going to be getting here! Spencer and Alexandra are still on their epic journey to America, while Jacob and Cara are going to lead the charge back at the ranch.

