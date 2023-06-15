1923 season 2 filming officially delayed, but for how long?

It has been a foregone conclusion for a while now that filming for 1923 season 2 was going to be pushed back and now, we’ve got a little bit more information on that very subject.

So what are we looking at here? Well, let’s just start by getting some of the info we do have out there for the time being.

According to a report coming out of NBC Montana, the city of Butte, Montana is now waiting to see what happens when it comes to the next batch of episodes. Originally, the plan was for the cast and crew to return on June 5, but now things are pushed back inevitably. The principal reason for this is the same as it is with many other shows across the board: The writers’ strike that has created a standstill all across the industry. Filming cannot happen without scripts, and we’ve yet to hear of a single 1923 cast member even getting any of their scripts for the next batch of episodes.

We tend to think what also could complicate the future of this show in particular is the busy schedule for star Harrison Ford, who has been working on a Marvel project as of late while also taking part in promotion for the latest Indiana Jones feature film. He also has another season of Shrinking to work on at some point, as well, though we presume that this will also be delayed by the strike.

At present, we don’t anticipate 1923 season 2 to premiere on Paramount+ until we get around to early next year. If it happens to turn up before that, we’ll go ahead and consider that to be a blessing. The most important thing is that all TV writers get a deal that is fair and will ensure their future. Only a select few have anywhere near the financial security of a Taylor Sheridan or someone else at the top of their industry.

(Photo: Paramount+.)

