1923 season 2: Harrison Ford looks back, ahead in new feature

1923 season 2 is coming — even if there may not be a lot of coverage out there about it right now, it does not change the facts. There is just going to be somewhat of a long wait due to the writers’ strike — can the writers get what they deserve in terms of a fair deal soon? Is that too much to ask?

Anyhow, let’s turn the remainder of this article over now to star Harrison Ford, who has an opportunity to both look back and ahead in a new video. Maybe you can consider this as a featurette strategically put out during the Emmy campaign, or something to at least think about in the months to come.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more Yellowstone season 5 videos!

If you head over to the link here, you can see more of what the legendary actor had to say about being on this show, and of course playing the part of Jacob Dutton. While Ford has taken on so many fantastic roles over the years, he relished the opportunity to take on something that looked and felt a little bit different. He’s never quite played a guy like Jacob before! It was a challenge doing so in season 1, and it seems like he continues to look forward to the challenges ahead. Season 2 will be the final chapter of this part of the Dutton saga, though there could be other prequels down the road.

There is something inspirational to be taken away from Harrison, a guy that at this point in his career, really does not have to take on any of these challenges. However, he appreciates the opportunity to be out here and delivering roles that are this meaty and exciting.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on 1923, including other details on the future

What do you most want to see when 1923 season 2 premieres, no matter when that is?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to then come back — that’s the best way to ensure with 100% confidence that you don’t miss anything else.

(Photo: Paramount+.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







