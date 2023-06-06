1923 season 2: Could it launch its own spin-offs?

We recognize fully that there is still a lot to come on 1923 season 2, even if it is the final season at Paramount+.

So, where do we even begin at this point? Well, we should start off here with the notion that the drama series is probably not going to begin filming again for a good while. If you were hoping for some sort of quick resolution and/or a return to work here, you are inevitably going to be feeling pretty disappointed.

But is season 2 really going to be the end of this particular era of the Taylor Sheridan world? Let’s just say that, at least for now, this is where things start to get a little bit complicated — after all, there is a lot of stuff going on here from start to finish! You’ve got a situation here where this particular story may be over, but there could easily be some others that evolve from it. Just think about it like this: We are getting a spin-off in some ways to 1883 with the story of Bass Reeves, so why wouldn’t we have a chance to see something else in this time period, as well?

What we think would be a really fascinating story in this time period is looking further into what it really meant to have wealth at this particular time. The Great Depression is looming, the frontier is starting to go away, and that meant harsh transitions for a lot of people. We can’t even begin to express the sort of complicated emotional stuff that can be told within this time, and the big question is just how some of these said stories will reveal themselves. Maybe there is a specific family from the history books to focus on; or, it is possible you go in a very different direction.

Do you think we could see 1923 season 2 eventually spawn some sort of spin-off show on its own?

