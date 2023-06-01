1923 season 2 premiere date: Any news coming in June?

Are we going to get a chance to learn anything about 1923 season 2, including a possible premiere date, over the course of June? Make no mistake — we’re sure that the demand is certainly still there! The Yellowstone prequel was a huge hit for Paramount+ and we know it is even getting a little bit of Emmy buzz.

With that being said, we can’t say that we’re altogether confident that a lot of news is going to come out this month … and there is a pretty clear reason for it.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more Yellowstone season 5 videos!

For those of you out there who are not currently aware, we are still in the midst of a massive writers’ strike that is impacting the entire entertainment industry. Without writers, obviously there can be no 1923 as Taylor Sheridan cannot work on scripts. Until that’s done, shooting is on hold and this may be exceedingly complicated because of schedules here. Harrison Ford is exceptionally busy, as he is shooting a Marvel project and also has press ahead for the next Indiana Jones movie. There is also another season of Shrinking on tap.

The best thing we can hope for is that the writers’ strike gets resolved this month — which it really should, since the requests are reasonable and the networks / streaming services should make sure they are cared for. If we get news before the end of June on that, maybe we’ll get a better sense of when filming starts. However, we’d be shocked if we see 1923 season 2 premiere this year. For now, the Paramount Network is at least planning for more of Yellowstone season 5 later this year, and then also the planned spin-off that doesn’t have a lot of official details just yet.

Related – Go ahead and get more news on 1923 and some of what the future could hold

What do you think we could learn this month when it comes to 1923 season 2?

Go ahead and let us know right away in the comments! Once you do this, remember to also stick around the site for even more great updates the rest of the way.

(Photo: Paramount+.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







