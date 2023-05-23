1923 season 2 star joining Taylor Sheridan in another series

While we do wait for the premiere of 1923 season 2 over on Paramount+, why not share more of the latest from one of its actors? If nothing else, this could help to paint a larger picture on what some of the future could hold!

With this in mind, let’s focus in on Michelle Randolph for a moment. The actress plays Elizabeth on the Yellowstone prequel, and she could now be joining executive producer Taylor Sheridan on another one of his big Paramount+ projects, with a big-name star this time in Billy Bob Thornton.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more Yellowstone season 5 videos!

According to a report from Deadline, Randolph would be joining Jacob Lofland in Land Man, described as a “modern day tale of fortune seeking in the world of oil rigs.” There is not too much more information out there about this project yet, but it serves as yet another reminder that the producer’s relationship with the streaming service remains as prolific and notable as you would probably expect at this given point in time. He has found a real knack for being able to keep churning out projects with big names and potentially big viewership. Remember here that in addition to the Yellowstone franchise, he already has both Mayor of Kingstown and Tulsa King on the service — and we know that some other great stuff will be coming up pretty soon.

As for 1923 season 2…

We wish that we had a lot more in the way of specifics to share at present, but a number of different things still remain a mystery. After all, remember for a moment that the writers’ strike is still ongoing, and it is hard to get a lot of closure on anything with this show until we get a better timeline on when that could end. Because of the length of the strike so far, we do tend to think that we will be waiting until 2024 to get more.

What are you most hoping to see when the show does eventually come back?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, come back for some additional updates.

(Photo: Paramount+.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







