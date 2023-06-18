Endeavour season 9 episode 2 spoilers: The last before finale

Next week on PBS, you are going to have a chance to see Endeavour season 9 episode 2, as well as some pretty huge stuff to go along with it.

First of all, can you believe that this episode (“Uniform”) is the final one before we are at the series finale? It’s a pretty insane thing to consider! There are only three episodes within the final season of the British drama and over the course of the remaining ones, we’re going to see some intense cases but also a little bit of closure. If you haven’t seen the premiere as of yet, the season 9 logline below should do its part to help get you hooked:

Set in the early 1970s, the final season finds Endeavour and Thursday entering a new era of change both professionally and personally with the return of some familiar faces along the way including Sam, played by Jack Bannon (Pennyworth), who arrives back from Northern Ireland following his service in the British Army.

As for what’s coming in particular next week, let’s just say that the title character may be dealing with more than just one case. There could be a lot of chaos coming all across the bend:

A crime wave has taken hold of Oxford. A debauched group of undergraduates are wreaking havoc across town, and the death of a uniformed policeman sends shockwaves through Castle Gate.

By the end of this episode, we imagine that everything will be set for the finale — and in some ways, it is still strange that the show is even ending! You could have argued that with its style and structure, Endeavour is the sort of program that could have gone on forever. However, it is also still better to be able to go out and one’s own terms than get an ending that is not altogether satisfying to anyone out there.

