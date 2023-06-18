Ridley season 1 episode 2 spoilers: What’s next on PBS?

Following the big premiere tonight on PBS, are you excited to learn more about Ridley season 1 episode 2?

Well, first and foremost, we should start this article off by introducing you to the series, if you are not already. PBS is more well-known than anyone for airing fantastic British crime dramas, so why assume that tradition would stop now? This show is going to bring you another good one, with Line of Duty actor Adrian Dunbar (Ted Hastings) at the center of the action. The full logline for the series below gives you a good sense of what to expect:

Retired Detective Inspector Alex Ridley is called back to advise on a complex and compelling murder case by his replacement and former protege DI Carol Farman. Carol is keen to access Ridley’s unique insight into crime-solving which served them so well in the past, but the investigation takes a dark and unexpected twist.

So what will make this stand out from your standard crime drama? That really comes down to a couple of different things, whether it be the cast and also the writing. We know that British detective dramas can tend to be rather dark, so we would expect something similar here.

For those wondering, the first season originally aired on ITV in the UK last year, and there are four stories in season 1 — each one is meant to stand largely on its own! Below, the episode 2 synopsis gives you a sense of where things are going from here:

When the body of a young woman is found buried in a shallow grave on a bleak Pennine moorland, Carol calls in Ridley to assist with the case, but the victim was not all she seemed as Ridley discovers that she was leading a secret double life.

Every episode, there is a good chance that you will learn something new. That is at least the hope and now, we will see about the payoff.

