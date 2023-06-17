Ahsoka season 2: Does Rosario Dawson want a renewal?

We know that we are going to be getting Ahsoka season 1 when we get around to late August, but is there a hope for more beyond that?

Let’s face it for a moment here — we live in a culture where there is a near-constant desire for more, and we don’t think that this is going to change within the near future. Disney+ has already shown in particular that they also have no problem giving us more. After all, remember that there are more original series coming to a platform, and it seems like there is some team-up movie from Dave Filoni that Ahsoka Tano could be a part of.

Regardless of if it is a season 2 or something different like a film, Rosario Dawson clearly is still excited to play this character. Speaking in a new issue to Total Film, she responds to whether or not she wants to keep playing the character with a simple answer:

“I mean, I do, and I hope [Filoni] does [want to keep featuring her].”

The actress did also speak further about working with Filoni over the course of the first season:

“I really marvel at Dave’s journey, and I’m so happy for him and proud of him … I’ve loved him as a fan, and now, having had the chance to be on set with him daily and work with him, and pick his brain, and him being my own personal encyclopedia for everything Star Wars and beyond – it’s just been a marvel.”

Given the vast history for the Tano character, which began many years ago in animation before her appearance on The Mandalorian, we definitely think that the interest is going to be there among fans. We don’t think that this part of the equation is something to be worried about here at all.

(Photo: Disney+.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

