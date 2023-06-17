Euphoria season 3 premiere date: Will we learn it this summer?

We don’t exactly think it’s a shock that some people could be thinking about Euphoria season 3 at some point this summer. After all, it has been a long time since season 2 premiered; also, with The Idol on the air right now, there is more exposure to Sam Levinson than there has been in a good while.

So is there a chance that we could get a premiere date — even an approximate one — for season 3 this summer? It would be nice to learn at least something, but it does not seem like we are going to, and for a multitude of different reasons.

First of all, here is where we should really remind you first and foremost: The writers’ strike is still underway. This may be a key element in the show’s start of production being pushed back, and that is to go along with the busy schedule for Zendaya and all of her co-stars. With The Idol on, you would presume that there would be opportunities to hear from Levinson on the subject of his other show; however, that is not the case with the strike limiting opportunities for press interviews with him. We hope that the WGA gets the deal that they deserve and soon, but there is no timetable for that.

Based on what HBO has said over the past couple of months, we are probably not going to see Euphoria back on the air until early 2025, at the earliest. That means that we probably won’t hear much of anything about the show for some time. The best thing that you could probably hope for is that the strike ends at some point over the next month, and Levinson can at least answer questions about the status of it. We would not anticipate too much more than that.

We just hope that the return of this show fares better than what we’ve seen from The Idol so far…

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

