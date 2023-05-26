Euphoria season 3 premiere date delayed, but for how long?

If you were hoping to see Euphoria season 3 premiere at some point next year, prepare to be very much disappointed.

Initially, it appeared as though the hit Zendaya drama was going to be back early next year, with production slated to begin in February. However, that was later delayed until the second half of this year. It feels like multiple issues contributed to the delay, whether it be creator Sam Levinson’s increased workload on The Idol or the busy schedules of the Euphoria cast, who are big-time stars with multiple projects.

In the wake of the writers’ strike, though, things are going to be pushed back even later. In a new interview with Deadline, HBO executive Francesca Orsi noted that we could be waiting until 2025 now to see it back:

“Euphoria is one of those [shows] that we had begun writing in tandem with post-production on Idol, but at this point, we don’t have countless scripts … We can’t start shooting, so the delivery of that show — ideally in 2025 — will be determined on when we can pick back up with Sam, who at this point is [not writing] and just finishing post on Idol.”

Will the show be worth the wait? Well, we do at least think that this delay further gives credence to some of the rumors that there could be a massive time jump between the end of season 2 and the start of season 3. It will be increasingly unbelievable that some of these characters are in high school.

One thing you have to hope for

That The Idol is not going to taint Levinson’s work in the eyes of Euphoria fans. So far, the new show premiering next month has been met with largely negative reviews, and that is in addition to a lot of the controversy that has come out about it over the course of the past several months.

Related – Get some more news on Euphoria season 3, including what Sydney Sweeney wants

What are you the most excited to see at the moment on Euphoria season 3?

Be sure to let us know right now in the comments! After you do that, stay tuned here for other updates.

(Photo: HBO.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







