Euphoria season 3: Sydney Sweeney on filming, Cassie’s arc

For everyone out there who does want more news about Euphoria season 3, we more than understand. This is one of HBO’s most popular shows, but there is no clear timeline as to when we are going to see it back.

One upon a time, it seemed like cameras were going to start rolling on it earlier this year. However, that never happened. Then, we heard that production would be starting in the second half of the year, and even that remains a little bit of a mystery at present. Do we think that we’ll be seeing the cast and crew back at work at some point? Absolutely, but there’s not a clear date for it at this point thanks to the writers’ strike. Hopefully the WGA gets what they deserve (a.k.a. what they are asking for) soon, and then we can start to look ahead with even greater optimism.

Because we’re still far away from production, the cast can’t even say what’s coming for their characters. Instead, it is more about what they would like to see. Take, for example, what Sydney Sweeney had to say in relation to Cassie’s story to E! News:

“I know that the fans need her to somehow figure out how to get her s–t together … but I really hope for a while that I can enjoy crazy Cassie.”

Nothing about this quote surprises us, for the record. If you are a performer, why would you want to play someone a little more normal? There are rumors already about a big time jump entering season 3, so let’s just say this: Even if Cassie is doing well at the start of a new season, there is 100% plenty of room still for things to unravel. Don’t be too shocked if we get that at all when the dust settles.

