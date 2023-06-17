Criminal Minds: Evolution season 2 premiere date: Summer hopes

Is there any chance that we could learn about a Criminal Minds: Evolution season 2 premiere date this summer? We know at this point that the demands are 100% there. Whether or not we actually hear something, however, is a totally different story.

Let’s just go ahead and say here that things are a little bit complicated when it comes to the future of this show. Originally, the plan was for filming of season 2 to happen earlier this year — heck, once upon a time, you could’ve argued that the Joe Mantegna – Paget Brewster series could be coming out in late summer / early fall! However, things have changed, and for a number of reasons.

At one point earlier this year, the start of production was delayed until late spring / early summer. Now, it has been delayed even longer due to the writers’ strike. The WGA deserves everything that they are asking for, and the hard thing right now is not knowing when the powers-that-be at the networks and streaming services are going to step up to the plate.

Our hope is that at some point this summer, we’ll at least get to the other side of the strike and from there, we’ll get a little bit more news on filming. The odds of us getting either a premiere date or even news on a premiere date are at this point pretty low over the next few months. We do think there’s at least a slim chance that the cast and crew return to Paramount+ late this year, similar to when we see season 1 … but that’s due mostly to how quickly episodes of this show can be turned around. We wouldn’t get excited for that or any other time-frame for now, though. Patience will be required here.

(Photo: Paramount+.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

