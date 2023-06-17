Platonic season 1 episode 7 spoilers: Will’s big spiral ahead?

In a few days on Apple TV+ you’re going to have a chance to see Platonic season 1 episode 7 — so what can you expect to see with that in mind?

Well, let’s just go ahead and say that if you are Will, you are going to be contending with a potential crisis that no one else can fix. Think of this way: He’s never been that psyched about some of the bar’s decisions, and then he rented out the whole place for Peyton’s birthday party — only to then realize that she was way too young for him and he needed to dump her.

While we can’t guarantee anything at the moment, here is an easy prediction: Over the course of episode 7, we would anticipate him either being forced out of the bar or having to face some big financial decisions. This would bring him closer to the brink of an utter catastrophe, as he already has gone through a divorce.

What’s the consequence of all of this? Well, it probably draws him further into Sylvia’s orbit, and right when she is starting a new job. This entire relationship is both thoroughly entertaining but also self-destructive, which is what makes the show overall so entertaining. If there was something that could lead to the two being estranged again, isn’t him interrupting her job a cause for that to happen? It’s possibly, even if she would understand why he was going through it.

Luckily, there is still so much time left in Platonic season 1 that we don’t think that you can say any one thing with absolute confidence. There is still room for a few other twists in there … and also antics that are sure to make us laugh.

