Platonic season 1 episode 7 spoilers: ‘Let the River Run’

Next week on Apple TV+ you are going to have a chance to see Platonic season 1 episode 7. What’s at the center of this one? Interestingly, careers!

While we are sure that there are going to be a number of interactions between Will and Sylvia over the course of this installment, that will come as a result of some big changes that are going on in both of their lives. Sylvia is getting back out into the workforce after a long period of time away, and we know that there are a lot of highs and lows that come as a result of that. Meanwhile, Will has dealt with a number of changes already at the bar, and that is going to continue to be a thing moving forward.

Platonic season 1 episode 7 carries with it the title of “Let the River Run” — to get a few more details, check out the synopsis:

Sylvia struggles to keep up with the brutal pace at her new law firm. Will learns about Reggie and Andy’s new plans.

If there is anything that we are somewhat sad about at the moment, it is quite simply this — why does this have to be a limited series? While we are sure a pretty specific arc was planned out here in advance, it does still feel like there are a lot of further adventures that we would love to see from these characters. While we have seen Seth Rogen take on some relatively similar characters before, there’s something that still feels unique about Will — he does care for some of the people close to him and has some fascinating insecurities. Basically, he is still a guy trying to figure things out — that’s something that may be relatable to a lot of people out there!

