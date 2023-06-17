Silo season 1 episode 9 theory: What lies beneath?

We are getting set to see Silo season 1 episode 9 on Apple TV+ before too long, and it probably goes without saying that this episode will be essential viewing for a number of different reasons. How can it not be? We are talking here about the penultimate one of the season and beyond that, also a story with a pretty massive cliffhanger at the center of it.

After all, just consider for a moment some of what we saw in the concluding moments of episode 8, with Juliette jumping over the side of the railing to escape from Sims and the rest of the crew attempting to exile and/or kill her. She seems to have a temporary reprieve, but is she actually still alive? Well, that is a question that the series still needs to find a way to answer … and you better hope that they do it sooner.

Now, the easiest argument to make here is that Juliette was able to grab hold of a railing below or she landed somewhere else, but in doing so, probably sustained some major injury. What she actually has to consider more at this point is that in order to escape Judicial, she’ll have to go into hiding for a while … and that could require her going deeper and deeper into the ground.

Does this mean that she explores the tunnel that was mentioned through George earlier this season? Well, there is absolutely a case to be made for that! We do think that she needs to go somewhere that she won’t be able to be found, but also somewhere that could still hold answers. She clearly understands now how much other people knew who are no longer in the Silo and with that in mind, she almost has to complete a treasure hunt to find any more answers.

What do you think we are going to see happen with Juliette moving into Silo season 1 episode 9?

Go ahead and let us know right away in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back — there are some other updates coming very soon.

(Photo: Apple TV+.)

