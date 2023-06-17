Black Mirror season 6 episode 3: Aaron Paul talks ‘Beyond the Sea’

There were a few standout episodes of Black Mirror season 6, but don’t we have to consider “Beyond the Sea” high up there? This was a fascinating study of humanity and trauma mixed with some of the show’s signature science fiction. There was so much to admire here from start to finish, though the story does end on such a grim note for Aaron Paul’s character of Cliff.

Now, we hesitate to say too much more in terms of spoilers, but we can say that Paul effectively plays two different people within the same body. That may sound confusing, but it’s true.

Ultimately, it turns out that it was quite a journey for the Breaking Bad alum to end up on the show in the first place. He made a brief voice-actor cameo during the famous “USS Callister” episode, and Paul tells The Guardian that after the fact, he told creator Charlie Brooker that it couldn’t be his only foray into this world. There was an attempt to cast him for season 5, but it didn’t work due to scheduling reasons:

“So I begged him again, like: ‘Please, please keep coming to me.’ He approached me with this and I jumped at the chance … When I read that final page, I was like: ‘We have to make it happen, whatever we have to do, let’s do it.’”

In the end, Paul and Brooker found a way to make this work alongside Josh Hartnett and Kate Mara, and we have in the end here one of the most interesting episodes of the season creatively. It took some huge narrative swings and while we can all argue as to whether or not they all landed, they generated positive debate. If you are Black Mirror, this is what you have to be hoping for more than anything else.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

